Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.30 and last traded at $202.09. Approximately 13,347,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 38,346,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

