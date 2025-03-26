Aviso Wealth Management Makes New $296,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Aviso Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after buying an additional 55,229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

XLG opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.