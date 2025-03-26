City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 458.50 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 458.20 ($5.93), with a volume of 197400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456.50 ($5.91).

City of London Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 441.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

About City of London

