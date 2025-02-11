Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Sells 274 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $132.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

