New Republic Capital LLC Buys 57 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.