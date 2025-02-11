Balentine LLC Sells 6,228 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 879,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $93,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,739,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 48,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

