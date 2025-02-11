Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76, Zacks reports. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.730 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 2,162,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

