Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Earnings Results

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76, Zacks reports. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.730 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 2,162,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
