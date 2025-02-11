Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$6.0 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of SMCI traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,372,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,381,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

