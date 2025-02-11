Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Invests $371,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,530,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $229.47 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

