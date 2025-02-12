abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 27,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,969. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.61.
abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
