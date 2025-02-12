Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.62. 145,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,176. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

