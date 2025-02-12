Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,030.73 and last traded at $1,029.43, with a volume of 1122287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,013.93.

Several analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

The company has a market cap of $439.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $922.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

