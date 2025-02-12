Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) & C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Financial Comparison

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C3is and Diana Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.01 $9.29 million $58.20 0.02 Diana Shipping $262.10 million 0.93 $49.84 million $0.03 64.85

Profitability

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares C3is and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 5.74% 19.35% 11.24% Diana Shipping 5.36% 4.42% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for C3is and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00

Diana Shipping has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Given Diana Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than C3is.

Risk and Volatility

C3is has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats C3is on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

