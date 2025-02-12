Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nextracker (NXT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT) recently:

1/29/2025 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/29/2025 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/8/2025 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2024 – Nextracker had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $63.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NXT traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.14. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,758 shares of company stock worth $1,217,520 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 301,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 160,206 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after buying an additional 360,214 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

