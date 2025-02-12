Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.64, Zacks reports.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 762,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,948. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

