Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Up 33.3 %

NSAV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 2,907,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566,084. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

