Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,440,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Stock Up 33.3 %
NSAV stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 2,907,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,566,084. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Net Savings Link
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Net Savings Link
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.