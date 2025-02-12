JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 401,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 174,483 shares.The stock last traded at $83.41 and had previously closed at $83.03.
JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.83.
About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF
The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.