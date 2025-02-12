JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 401,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 174,483 shares.The stock last traded at $83.41 and had previously closed at $83.03.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.83.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.