Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 212,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 84,643 shares.The stock last traded at $275.11 and had previously closed at $275.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.59 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

