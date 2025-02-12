Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 212,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 84,643 shares.The stock last traded at $275.11 and had previously closed at $275.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.59 and its 200 day moving average is $263.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
