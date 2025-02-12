Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 4,067,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,794,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

