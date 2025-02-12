Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – February 12th

Meta Platforms, EPAM Systems, Unity Software, GameStop, Best Buy, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the development, production, or distribution of virtual reality technology and experiences. These stocks typically include companies that create virtual reality hardware, software, content, or platforms used for gaming, entertainment, education, or other applications within the virtual reality industry. Investors may choose to buy virtual reality stocks as a way to potentially profit from the growth and advancement of virtual reality technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $723.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,501,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.74. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $725.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.54. The stock had a trading volume of 378,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,987. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.67 and a 200 day moving average of $220.06.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $35.56.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 2,865,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.40 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 765,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,605. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Ambarella has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

Kopin stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,183. The firm has a market cap of $277.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

