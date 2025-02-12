Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 12th

WaveDancer, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Firefly Neuroscience are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. These companies are generally considered to have higher growth potential but also higher risk compared to larger cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

WaveDancer (WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

Shares of WaveDancer stock traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 191,463,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 54,448,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,832,480. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Shares of NASDAQ AIFF traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,829,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. Firefly Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $15.90.

