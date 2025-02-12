Berry Global Group Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On February 7, 2025, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) conducted an Annual Meeting of Stockholders at the Bally’s Casino and Hotel in Evansville, Indiana. At the meeting, stockholders voted on several significant proposals.

A total of 100,212,115 shares of common stock, representing 86.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, were present either in person or by proxy at the meeting. The meeting included the election of directors and other pertinent matters.

In terms of the election of directors, the following votes were recorded:

– B. Evan Bayh received 89,855,355 votes for, 5,479,888 against, 44,338 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Jonathan F. Foster received 90,642,793 votes for, 4,692,948 against, 43,840 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Meredith R. Harper received 94,865,207 votes for, 466,194 against, 48,180 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Idalene F. Kesner received 93,135,860 votes for, 2,199,913 against, 43,808 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Kevin J. Kwilinski received 94,654,426 votes for, 681,368 against, 43,787 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Jill A. Rahman received 90,748,440 votes for, 4,587,855 against, 43,286 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– James T. Glerum received 92,020,291 votes for, 3,315,431 against, 43,859 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Chaney M. Sheffield received 93,275,820 votes for, 2,059,693 against, 44,068 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Robert A. Steele received 92,837,957 votes for, 2,497,727 against, 43,897 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Stephen E. Sterrett received 94,068,240 votes for, 1,267,484 against, 43,857 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

– Peter T. Thomas received 91,481,338 votes for, 3,854,299 against, 43,944 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

Additionally, Ernst & Young LLP’s appointment as the independent registered public accountants for the fiscal year ending September 27, 2025, was ratified. The vote recorded 98,511,124 votes for, 1,649,186 against, and 51,805 abstentions.

Moreover, an advisory, non-binding vote to approve the Company’s executive compensation saw 62,406,134 votes for, 32,925,314 against, 49,133 abstentions, and 4,832,534 broker non-votes.

Lastly, in a further advisory, non-binding vote on the frequency of voting on executive compensation, 92,044,871 votes were cast for a one-year voting frequency, 18,345 for two years, 3,206,363 for three years, and 110,002 abstentions.

These results were detailed in the Company’s Proxy Statement, providing transparency and accountability to Berry Global Group’s stockholders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

