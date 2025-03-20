PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.95. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $135.67 and a twelve month high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.