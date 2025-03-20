Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,332.8 days.

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of RNSDF stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

