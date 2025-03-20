Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,332.8 days.
Renault Stock Performance
Shares of RNSDF stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.
About Renault
