Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $271.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $293.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

