Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,466,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,832.5 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of THQQF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company also publishes films and comic books, as well as engages in the trading of card games. It distributes games through retailers, physical stores, and digital distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.