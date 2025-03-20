Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,466,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,193,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,832.5 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of THQQF opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Embracer Group AB has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $23.96.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Embracer Group AB (publ)
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.