Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 19.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) rose 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 16,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Alsea Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

