Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $207.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.72 and its 200 day moving average is $223.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.