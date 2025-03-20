Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $29,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 206,962 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

