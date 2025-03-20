Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,639,000 after buying an additional 199,583 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 602.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

