Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

Insperity stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,491.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This trade represents a 11.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

