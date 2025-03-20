PDS Planning Inc Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This trade represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

OneMain Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.80 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

