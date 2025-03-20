Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

DX stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.35. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 35.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

