Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,636,000 after buying an additional 219,971 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 407,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after buying an additional 119,598 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 276,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.15 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

