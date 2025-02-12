Certuity LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Certuity LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,917 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $154,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 731.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 273,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.