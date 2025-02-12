Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.55. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.