Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 68.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of Asia Broadband stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 3,635,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About Asia Broadband
