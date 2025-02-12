Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 68.3%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Asia Broadband stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 3,635,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Asia Broadband has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

