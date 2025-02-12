Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.42. 45,890,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 64,916,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $152,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

