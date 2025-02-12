Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.42. 45,890,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 64,916,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $152,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

