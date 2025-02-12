iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 122,443 shares.The stock last traded at $65.17 and had previously closed at $65.80.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.