iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 135,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 122,443 shares.The stock last traded at $65.17 and had previously closed at $65.80.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This is an increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

