The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

