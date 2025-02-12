David Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,709 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Union Pacific makes up about 0.3% of David Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 16,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $247.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.25.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

