EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

LMT stock opened at $442.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.47 and a 200-day moving average of $511.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.