Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 306 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

