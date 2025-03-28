EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,402,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after purchasing an additional 847,334 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 290.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $433,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at $23,306,099.76. The trade was a 94.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,059,978 shares of company stock valued at $434,004,090. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.