Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

