DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

DIAGNOS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DGNOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

