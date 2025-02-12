Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 159,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $187.48 and a one year high of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO John A. Carroll sold 209 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.55, for a total value of $46,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,506.30. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 693 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.59, for a total transaction of $152,868.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,046,109.78. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,340 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.