Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $591.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

