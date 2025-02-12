LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), Zacks reports.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 89,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.75. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
LeddarTech Company Profile
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LeddarTech
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.