LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17), Zacks reports.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 89,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.75. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

