The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,319,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after buying an additional 657,529 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $124.66 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

